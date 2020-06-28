Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. SunTrust Banks cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.16 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 801,879 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $481,127.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,071 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 23.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,947,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 1,303,649 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

