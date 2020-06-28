Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Lifted by Analyst

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Primo Water in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.98 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

PRMW opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 151.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $4,509,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Primo Water by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Primo Water by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Primo Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.