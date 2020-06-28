Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Papa John’s Int’l in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $79.02 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

