Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $221.09

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $221.09 and last traded at $219.38, with a volume of 43613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,620,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Quidel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Quidel by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Quidel by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

