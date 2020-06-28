Raymond James Reiterates C$16.00 Price Target for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRE. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$5.64 and a 12-month high of C$14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Robert Fairchild bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$38,959.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$352,256.10.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.