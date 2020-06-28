Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $10.94. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 44,328 shares trading hands.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 2.64.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $530,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $20,108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

