Redcentric’s (RCN) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Redcentric (LON:RCN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Redcentric stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.07 million and a P/E ratio of -213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.37. Redcentric has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.55 ($1.70).

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

