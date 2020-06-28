Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,261,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 711,932 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Regions Financial worth $29,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,949,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,125,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after acquiring an additional 251,880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

RF opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

