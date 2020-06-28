Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $32,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

RGA opened at $74.98 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

