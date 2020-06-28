Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 1.20

Media stories about Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Reliability earned a news impact score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS RLBY opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Reliability has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Get Reliability alerts:

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.