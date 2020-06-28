Relx (LON:REL) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,080 ($26.47) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,100 ($26.73).

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.46) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Relx from GBX 1,860 ($23.67) to GBX 1,910 ($24.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,915 ($24.37) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,010 ($25.58) price target on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,977.40 ($25.17).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,871.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,865.81. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($17.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($26.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

