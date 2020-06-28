Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.46) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,010 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,915 ($24.37) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,860 ($23.67) to GBX 1,910 ($24.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,189 ($27.86) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,977.40 ($25.17).

Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($17.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,109 ($26.84). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,871.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,865.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.17.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

