Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 560 ($7.13) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 430 ($5.47). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RTO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 520 ($6.62) to GBX 540 ($6.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 417 ($5.31) target price (down from GBX 495 ($6.30)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC downgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 515 ($6.55) to GBX 390 ($4.96) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 458.70 ($5.84).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTO opened at GBX 510.80 ($6.50) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 489.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 460.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 33.61. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 247.70 ($3.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 535.20 ($6.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner bought 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £59,997.60 ($76,361.97). Also, insider Daragh Fagan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £477.40 ($607.61), for a total value of £1,432,200 ($1,822,833.14).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.