Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Gap Up to $7.12

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.12. Retail Properties of America shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 660,129 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $53,053,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 42.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,076,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 601,604 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $103,933,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,353,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 284,969 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

