Reviewing Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of American Campus Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Property Trust and American Campus Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 American Campus Communities 0 2 6 0 2.75

Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.90, indicating a potential upside of 67.87%. American Campus Communities has a consensus target price of $45.29, indicating a potential upside of 30.51%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 4.13% 0.45% 0.29% American Campus Communities 14.33% 4.32% 1.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and American Campus Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $288.84 million 4.93 $9.20 million $1.50 8.30 American Campus Communities $943.04 million 5.06 $84.97 million $2.42 14.34

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Property Trust. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Campus Communities pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Columbia Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Columbia Property Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 170 student housing properties containing approximately 109,100 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 133,900 beds.

