Reviewing HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) & Hallmark Financial Services (OTCMKTS:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) and HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services 6.39% 8.85% 1.81% HANNOVER RUECK/S 5.75% 11.55% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hallmark Financial Services and HANNOVER RUECK/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 HANNOVER RUECK/S 3 6 0 0 1.67

Hallmark Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 538.30%. Given Hallmark Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hallmark Financial Services is more favorable than HANNOVER RUECK/S.

Risk and Volatility

Hallmark Financial Services has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services $379.27 million 0.13 $10.35 million N/A N/A HANNOVER RUECK/S $24.07 billion 0.86 $1.44 billion $5.96 14.38

HANNOVER RUECK/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas in the southwest and northwest regions of the United States. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, business owner's, and occupational accident insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

