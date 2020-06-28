Reviewing Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) & Vista Outdoor (NASDAQ:VSTO)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Outdoor has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Vista Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands -9.03% 10.61% 5.88% Vista Outdoor -8.83% 2.52% 0.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Vista Outdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.59 -$61.23 million $0.82 23.67 Vista Outdoor $1.76 billion 0.47 -$155.08 million $0.24 58.67

Smith & Wesson Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Outdoor. Smith & Wesson Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Smith & Wesson Brands and Vista Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vista Outdoor 0 2 3 0 2.60

Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.19%. Vista Outdoor has a consensus price target of $12.30, indicating a potential downside of 12.64%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Vista Outdoor.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Vista Outdoor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards. The Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets. This segment's product line includes centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components, and firearms. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, and law enforcement and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

