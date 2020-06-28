Reviewing Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and Prudential Public (NASDAQ:PUK)

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Prudential Public shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and Prudential Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -15.65% -9.64% -2.97% Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericity and Prudential Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $135.30 million 1.06 -$19.32 million N/A N/A Prudential Public $93.74 billion 0.41 $783.00 million $3.51 8.33

Prudential Public has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vericity and Prudential Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential Public 0 2 5 0 2.71

Summary

Prudential Public beats Vericity on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services. It also provides fixed annuities, such as fixed interest rate, and fixed index and immediate annuities; variable annuities; institutional products comprising guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements; and savings and investment products. In addition, the company offers long-term products, which include pension products and annuities; conventional annuities, including level, fixed increase, and RPI annuities; onshore and offshore bonds; corporate, individual pension, and income drawdown products; and investment funds. Prudential plc provides its products and services through an agency sales force together with various banks, brokers, local partners, independent insurance agents, independent broker-dealers, regional broker-dealers, wirehouses, credit unions, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

