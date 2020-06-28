Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.25 ($94.66).

Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($48.57) and a twelve month high of €118.60 ($133.26). The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €71.30 and its 200-day moving average is €81.30.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

