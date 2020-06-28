Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given New GBX 490 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 490 ($6.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RMV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 668 ($8.50) to GBX 617 ($7.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 435 ($5.54) to GBX 428 ($5.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 640 ($8.15) to GBX 540 ($6.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rightmove from GBX 405 ($5.15) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 498.93 ($6.35).

RMV stock opened at GBX 540.60 ($6.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 27.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 554.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 580.61. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 373.10 ($4.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 710.60 ($9.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

