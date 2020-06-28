RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $325.00. The stock traded as high as $293.29 and last traded at $293.00, with a volume of 62778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.48.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.52.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total value of $1,901,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,832,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,879 shares of company stock worth $36,870,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.60 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

