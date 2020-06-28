Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $15.09, 8,709,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 5,498,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $891.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

