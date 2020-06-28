Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.88) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 93 ($1.18) to GBX 183 ($2.33) in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 159.25 ($2.03).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 165 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.77.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Mail will post 2834.0001931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.