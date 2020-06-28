Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RMG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 159.25 ($2.03).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.10) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.29).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Mail will post 2834.0001931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

