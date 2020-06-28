Royal Mail’s (RMG) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.88) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 93 ($1.18) to GBX 183 ($2.33) in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 159.25 ($2.03).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 165 ($2.10) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.77. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.60 ($3.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, analysts predict that Royal Mail will post 2834.0001931 EPS for the current year.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

