Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target Cut to GBX 650 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 650 ($8.27) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sanne Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 725 ($9.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Sanne Group from GBX 675 ($8.59) to GBX 655 ($8.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sanne Group from GBX 735 ($9.35) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 610 ($7.76) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanne Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 673.33 ($8.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 644.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 626.03. Sanne Group has a 12 month low of GBX 418 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 762 ($9.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $939.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.92.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

