Savills (LON:SVS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Savills (LON:SVS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.20) target price (down previously from GBX 940 ($11.96)) on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday.

Savills has a one year low of GBX 620 ($7.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,268 ($16.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 906 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,005.23.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

