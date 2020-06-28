Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 152.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.