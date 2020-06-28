Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 36,523 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 1,854.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. General Electric Co. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,673,477,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,790,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,649,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,815,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

