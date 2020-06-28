Schroder Investment Management Group Has $293,000 Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

