Schroder Investment Management Group Has $321,000 Stock Position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,516 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 2,136.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

NYSE:UMC opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.94. United Microelectronics Corp has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.