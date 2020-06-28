Schroder Investment Management Group Has $422,000 Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 206.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

NYSE TIF opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.42. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

