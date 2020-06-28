Schroder Investment Management Group Has $553,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,943 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.