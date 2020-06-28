Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $398,000 in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,145,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,885,000 after buying an additional 177,890 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 175,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 76,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

