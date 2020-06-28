Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.23.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

