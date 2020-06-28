Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in RingCentral by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in RingCentral by 28.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,666,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $242.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.52.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $1,706,193.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,167,832.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,145. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $289.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $111.72 and a 52-week high of $296.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.60 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

