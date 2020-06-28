Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

