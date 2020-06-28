Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 12,486 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Kelly Services worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KELYA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $584.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KELYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.