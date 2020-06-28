Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 151,775 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,775 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.65. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

