Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,219 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 638.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 134,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

