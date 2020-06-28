Scotiabank Trims AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Target Price to $5.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $5.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGFMF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded AGF Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on AGF Management from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.85.

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

