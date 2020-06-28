Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.28. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 16,601,547 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

