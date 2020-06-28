SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Down to $14.44

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.44. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 2,235,053 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.16.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

