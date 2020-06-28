SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Raised to GBX 880

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 855 ($10.88) to GBX 880 ($11.20) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 950 ($12.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 978 ($12.45) to GBX 878 ($11.17) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 675 ($8.59) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 869.64 ($11.07).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 895.20 ($11.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 849.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 848.66. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 641.80 ($8.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 945.16 ($12.03).

In related news, insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.37), for a total transaction of £62,518.65 ($79,570.64).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

