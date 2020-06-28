Senvest Management LLC Acquires 30,609 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

