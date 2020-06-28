SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading Down 8.4%

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW)’s stock price was down 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.15, approximately 932,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 219,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.65 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $74,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,666.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 66.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

