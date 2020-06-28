Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Downgraded to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$49.69 million during the quarter.

