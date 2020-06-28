Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

SOT.UN stock opened at C$3.77 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $250.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.