Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,261,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,707,000 after buying an additional 3,761,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 78,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 54,185 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 155,521 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

