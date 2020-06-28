SS&C Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 6,088 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,193% compared to the average daily volume of 471 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.81%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

